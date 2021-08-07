A thrilling jump-off, Britain drops out and super Swedes take it: six key stories from the Tokyo team showjumping final





All six riders, from Sweden and the US, went clear in the jump-off thriller that decided the final equestrian Tokyo Olympic medals, the Olympic team showjumping final, today (7 August).

Having been just pipped to the individual gold this week, by Ben Maher and Explosion W, last to go Peter Fredricson and All In put in a superb round to clinch the Olympic showjumping team medal, building on fast clears from teammates Henrik von Eckermann (King Edward) and Malin Baryard-Johnsson (Indiana).

After the second round of riders in today’s competition, it was announced that Ben Maher and Explosion W would not come forward for Britain. As Holly Smith and Denver and Harry Charles on Romeo 88 had clocked up 24 faults between them, Britain was out of contention for medals so the decision was made to save Explosion for another day.

Santiago Varela had created another very testing course, fittingly for the medal decider. With faults coming all over the course, and time-penalties aplenty, riders shared their thoughts on the challenge.

The 14 fences were up to 1.65m in height, and 1.9m wide.

Germany was one of only three countries to qualify for the final without a jumping fault. We spoke to Andre Thieme, who jumped the fastest of their three clears on DSP Chakaria.

H&H’s rider of the day came into today’s competition cold, having not jumped at this Games so far, on his second-choice horse and with taped-up broken ribs.

