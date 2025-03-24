Olympic medallist and much-loved dressage horses’ deaths, Badminton entries revealed and other things the equestrian world is talking about





Laura Tomlinson’s grand prix heroes Mistral Hojris and Andretti put down

Laura shared the news on her social media that her beloved grand prix stars Alf and Andy – Mistral Hojris and Andretti H – had been put down aged 30 following a long and happy retirement. Alf took Laura on to senior championship teams and helped her achieve her dreams – including winning team gold and individual bronze at the London 2012 Olympics. The imposing chestnut with huge character and distinctive markings was a team regular for many years and appealed to audiences around the world.

Olympic gold medallists among superlative Badminton entries

The 2025 Mars Badminton Horse Trials entries list has been revealed and we couldn’t be more excited by the line-up. Former Badminton winners – eight previous five-star winners in total – including Olympic gold medallists Ros Canter and Laura Collett will be ones to watch in a field so strong it will be a huge challenge to predict the result.

Last year’s top three also return and Harry Meade has five entered – Cavalier Crystal and Annaghmore Valoner, with whom he finished third and fourth at Burghley last year, Grafennacht, formerly ridden by William Fox-Pitt, Superstition and Et Hop Du Matz.

We can’t wait. Don’t forget you can’t buy tickets on the gate so get those in advance.

Rider back competing after breaking back in fall

Event rider Olivia Roberts suffered multiple spinal fractures and two collapsed lungs in a cross-country fall last July, but is happy to be back eventing again. Olivia thanked the Warwickshire & Northamptonshire Air Ambulance for helping to save her life last summer after a fall with Fintra CJ (Gary).

Olivia was told she might never get full use of her wrist again, and she wasn’t sure how she would recover mentally. “I had a lot of goals. I was lungeing Gary and doing bits and pieces. It gave me purpose every day,” she said.

