‘I’m alive and determined to keep going’: rider who broke back in cross-country fall is eventing again





A rider who suffered multiple spinal fractures and two collapsed lungs in a cross-country fall said “what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger”, as she returns to eventing.

Olivia Roberts credits the Warwickshire & Northamptonshire Air Ambulance (WNAA) for helping save her life after the fall with Fintra CJ (Gary) at Aston-le-Walls last July. She and the then eight-year-old Irish-bred gelding were competing in their second intermediate event, and Olivia said it was the biggest course she had tackled, but that the fence in question was relatively simple.

“I could see where to take off, but he didn’t see that, and I pushed for the stride, and we got into a muddle,” she said.

Gary fell, landing on Olivia, who was knocked out. First responders, including the St John Ambulance, were on the scene but as Olivia’s injuries were severe, the WNAA was called, arriving within 10 minutes. They stabilised Olivia, gave her pain relief, and prepared her for the flight to the hospital.

“I remember coming to, not being able to make a sound, my vision was blurry, and everything felt unreal,” she said. “I don’t remember much of what happened after that, but I felt calm when the air ambulance crew arrived. I knew everything was going to be ok.

“They were so professional, yet kind, and I felt at ease. I was in the most vulnerable state of my life, and they made me feel safe.”

Olivia was airlifted to University Hospitals Coventry & Warwickshire, where her injuries were assessed.

“Olivia had fractured seven ribs, punctured her left lung, which had collapsed along with her right lung, and suffered multiple fractures to her spine and wrist,” a WNAA spokesperson said. “There were internal injuries as well, including damage to her lower back muscles and nerves, as well as an internal bleed affecting her neck. Miraculously, Olivia needed no surgery, and it was here that her recovery journey began.”

Olivia, who had never broken a bone before the fall, said it “felt like being hit by a bus”. She was kept in hospital for a few days but told her recovery would take time.

“They told me I might never get full use of my wrist again, and I wasn’t sure how I’d recover mentally,” she said. “I had a lot of goals. I was lungeing Gary and doing bits and pieces. It gave me purpose every day.

“Mentally, I felt the struggle at times, like I’d lost my confidence. But I kept telling myself, ‘You’re strong, you can do this’.”

Olivia started jumping after a few months, and spent the winter training and rebuilding her confidence. She and Gary were back out at Oasby on 6 March, finishing 11th in the novice section.

“I always knew about [the air ambulance], and I had a friend who was airlifted in the past,” she said. “I’ve supported them before, but I can’t believe how much they helped me. They were calm, collected, and brought that level of pre-hospital emergency care.

“It’s so important that we have people like them when we need them the most.”

The WNAA spokesperson said Olivia’s situation could have been far worse but thanks to the crew’s response, she is well on the road to recovery.

Olivia added: “I’d love to do a fundraiser for them. They were incredible.

“I’m alive, and I’m determined to keep going. What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger.”

