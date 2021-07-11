



A world class international field will go head to head in Bolesworth’s amphitheatre of a main arena to target victory in the Dodson & Horrell CSI3* grand prix.

John Whitaker and Holly Smith are among the major names on the 50-strong start list for the feature class, which has a total prize pot of £50,000. The 1.50m course is designed by Dutchman Louis Konickx.

Britain’s Luke Barham will kick off the jumping at 2.30pm aboard the nine-year-old mare Helrite, followed by US-based young British showjumper Emily Ward (Millioninmind).

Guy Williams, joint-winner of Saturday night’s puissance with the prolific Mr Blue Sky UK, brings forwards his 2019 Hickstead Derby winner Rouge De Ravel, with whom he is drawn sixth (2.40pm).

Anthony Condon, who was the first irish winner of the Bolesworth grand prix in 2017 aboard Balzac, will be targeting the 2021 title with the 12-year-old grey mare Zira VH Kapelhof Z. The pair are drawn 11th to go and will enter the arena at 2.50pm.

Tokyo-bound Holly Smith and the on-song Fruselli, who have won three international classes together in the last two weeks with two Royal Windsor victories and a Bolesworth grand prix qualifier win, will jump at 3.54pm.

John Whitaker (pictured, top) brings forwards the 12-year-old gelding Sharid at 4pm. Son Robert Whitaker and the wonderful veteran Catwalk IV will jump at 2.56pm.

Sweden’s Angelie von Essen rides the ‘princess’ Cochella, a three-star winner here earlier in the week, at 3.30pm. Last night’s joint puissance winner Elliott Smith and Flamboyant III will jump at 3.08pm. Georgia Tame, who had a three-star win on Saturday with Z7 Caretina, will ride Z7 Ascot, with whom she was third in Friday’s 1.50m grand prix qualifier.

Other combinations to keep an eye out for are William Whitaker and Galtur, a new ride for him last year, who have had some exciting results on the international circuit. These include 10th at Royal Windsor CSI5* grand prix and second at Keysoe CSI2* grand prix in the last three weeks. They jump their first round at 3.40pm.

Harriet Biddick and her 2017 Hickstead Queen Elizabeth Cup winner Galway Bay Jed will jump shortly after, entering the ring at 3.48pm.

Laura Renwick, who has had wins across Bolesworth’s young horse classes this week, will be seeking to emulate that success in the grand prix. She rides the nine-year-old Haitske at 4.08pm.

Rising stars to have on your radar in this class include Amy Inglis with her homebred mare Wishes (3.46pm), who were listed as a reserve on the British nominated entries list for Tokyo.

Jack Whitaker is another to watch. He recently scored his first five-star win aboard Scenletha and today rides the 12-year-old stallion Elucar V.E. at 3.06pm.

Likewise, Millie Allen has had a strong week with the 13-year-old stallion, Daniel, and will start at 3.36pm. Ireland’s Daniel Coyle, one of the highest-ranked riders at the show this week, will be one to watch with Oak Grove’s Carlyle at 3.34pm.

The CSI3* grand prix starts at 2.30pm today (Sunday, 11 July) and will be live streamed.

