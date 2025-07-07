



Showjumper Mark Edwards has paid tribute to his Hickstead speed Derby winner Royale Tale after the mare was fatally injured at Bolesworth International yesterday morning (6 July).

The 10-year-old, by Mark’s great former campaigner Montreuxs Tale and owned by Martyn Edwards, was competing in a CSI4* 1.35m two-phase class and jumping clear when she sustained a catastrophic leg injury.

“We are utterly heartbroken,” said Mark. “Royale Tale, bred by Sean and Charlene Daly, was a star with immense potential. She had recently showcased her talent with a win in the speed Derby at Hickstead, along with multiple victories in speed and grand prix classes internationally over the last few years.”

Mark said Royale Tale’s standout achievements include winning the newcomers and grade C final at Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) 2022, and the international Stoneleigh Stakes at HOYS the following year, as well as a two-star grand prix at Vlilamoura in 2023, and a four-star 1.50m grand prix in Warsaw and five-star class at the Royal International Horse Show last year.

“It is painful to know we will never see just how far she could have gone,” he said.

He added: “A huge thanks to our fantastic groom Brooke who has cared for her so well since last year, it’s hard to say goodbye. Thank you to everyone for their kind words and support, it means a lot.”

Royale Tale earned the 2025 Brilliance Horse Auction speed Derby title on her first attempt last month and had won CSI3* and CSI4* international classes at Bolesworth International Horse Show, presented by Al Shira’aa, over the last two weeks.

A spokesperson for Bolesworth International said: “It is with great sadness that we have to report that Royale Tale, ridden by Mark Edwards, and owned by Martyn Edwards, was put down as a result of a fracture to her hind leg.

“The horse was immediately attended and assessed by the FEI event veterinary team.

“Our thoughts and condolences are with Mark, his groom and all of Royale Tale‘s connections.”

