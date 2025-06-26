It’s time for Bolesworth International! Here is everything you need to know about this equestrian extravaganza





If you’re thinking about taking a trip to Bolesworth International in Cheshire this summer, with a grand total of eight days of action at the show presented by Al Shira’aa, here is everything you need to know. The event takes place between 27 and 30 June and 3 and 6 July in 2025, with the action set in front of the impressive backdrop of Bolesworth Castle.

What showjumping is on at Bolesworth Horse Show?

A huge number of horses will compete across Bolesworth International. The CSI3* and CSI4* classes headline the show, which also features classes for ponies, amateurs and young horses.

The popular celebrity ride and drive competition will take place on the evenings of 28 June and 5 July. Saturday 28 June is puissance night and spectators will be able to enjoy watching the coveted CSI4* grand prix, worth £100,000, on Sunday 29 June. There are over seven Longines world ranking classes to enjoy while the crowd favourite mini major will feature on Sunday 6 July. Plus, don’t miss the Bolesworth Elite Auction, which takes place on the evening of 4 July.

Who will be riding at Bolesworth?

Some of the biggest names in the sport are among the early entries for the show, including Jack, Joe, John, Robert and William Whitaker, Joe Stockdale, Mark Edwards, Will Fletcher, Pippa and William Funnell, Jodie Hall McAteer, Laura Renwick, Holly Smith and Guy Williams.

Can I still buy tickets for Bolesworth International?

Yes – tickets are currently available for all days. Tickets start at £10 for adults and £5 for children (four to 14 years). .

Is there a live stream?

The international classes are being live streamed on ClipMyHorse.TV.

The ClipMyHorse.TV streaming service will be showing all of the action from Bolesworth for a fee in the UK. If you’re abroad, and trying to watch ClipMyHorse.TV like you normally would back in the UK, then you can use a VPN. Check out NordVPN, where you can get 72% off, plus a £50 Amazon gift card and a 30-day money back guarantee, and follow the instructions below.

What else is there to do and see?

You can watch the Shetland Pony Grand National throughout Bolesworth, plus there is dog agility, motorbike stunt displays, the British Hobby Horse Championships, wildlife displays and This Esme and Demir Topcu will be providing meet and greets on specific dates throughout the show.

Hospitality is also available, starting at £235 +VAT

