Positive news on Nicola Wilson’s recovery, and other things the horse world is talking about





1. Nicola Wilson moves closer to home

It was good to hear injured event rider Nicola Wilson has undertaken the long journey to a specialist spinal unit closer to home, following her cross-country fall at Badminton. She was successfully transferred from Southmead Hospital in Bristol to James Cook University Hospital in Middlesborough on Wednesday (25 May). An update from British Equestrian said that Nicola was “comfortable, in good spirits and pleased to be closer to home” after the “long and tiring journey”. She will continue her “lengthy rehabilitation” at the specialist spinal centre, which can offer her “expert support”.

2. A 10-year-old showjumper qualifies for HOYS

A young rider asked her mum if it was “just a dream” the day after she qualified her six-year-old pony for the 138cm final at Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) recently. Portia Taylor-Wilson and Whitethorn Smokey jumped a triple clear at Arena UK’s pony premier to take the ticket – after Portia’s mum Rebecca Clay almost pulled her out of the class as she thought the course might be too much for them. Rebecca said Portia is up at 6.30am every morning to ride before school and that she puts her “heart and soul” into her ponies.

3. The young showjumper everyone is talking about…

The eight-year-old stallion was one of the breakthrough showjumping talents of 2021 with his rider Adam Botham, proving unbeatable in a string of high-profile young horse classes including the CSIYH* seven-year-old class at Bolesworth. “Ebay” stepped up to jumping his first 1.45m ranking classes in Spain this year and is being targeted at the Hickstead eight-year-old championship this summer, and Adam says he believes in him “300%”.

