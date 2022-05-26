‘They don’t really like each other!’ Fell mare and her daughter both qualify for this year’s Royal International Horse Show





A Fell pony mare and her daughter will both compete at this year’s Royal International Horse Show (RIHS) after qualifying in their respective finals.

Tara Robinson’s 21-year-old Hedgethorpe April Morning (April, pictured) booked her pass in the Senior Showing and Dressage Ltd in-hand final at South Durham, a month after the mare’s daughter, Hedgethorpe June Delight (June), also owned and ridden by Tara, qualified for the amateur mountain and moorland final at BSPS Area 1A.

Tara competed with June at last year’s RIHS, and April also made an appearance at the famous show when Tara was 15 in 2017.

“April is a bit of a party girl and loves Hickstead,” said dog groomer Tara, whose grandmother, Dulcie Robinson, bought former broodmare April as an endurance pony from her breeder Deborah Chadwick seven years ago. At the time, Tara was taking a hiatus from riding after losing her confidence.

“Nan said I should have a ride on April, we clicked and it went from there; she’s been a dream,” said home-producer Tara, who admitted she “pestered” Deborah to sell April’s daughter June, by Greenholme Warbler, when she saw a picture of her on social media. “Deborah finally gave in and said I could come and view her, but I already knew I wanted to bring her home. June reminds me of April in many ways, but they’ve got their own personalities. In honesty, they don’t really like each other. April got a bit of a shock when June turned up all those years later.”

