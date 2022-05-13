Meet the 12 Royal Windsor M&M breed in-hand champions





Native ponies were out in force to contend for the 12 breed championships on offer, before coming forward to contend for the overall Royal Windsor Horse & Hound M&M in-hand championship in the Castle Arena in front of judge David Puttock.

The Queen’s Highland mare Balmoral Leia was called forward to take the crown, with the Kilbey family’s 11-year-old Welsh section A stallion Springbourne Capricorn in reserve, but which other native gems took home the other breed championships during the show?

1. Highland

The Queen’s five-year-old Balmoral Lord mare, Balmoral Leia, handled Henry Hird.

2. New Forest

Tracey North’s six-year-old stallion Burley Burberry, by Wayland Cranberry, handled by Dain Atherden.

3. Dales

Christy Seaman’s three-year-old filly Griseburn Orla, by Wolsey Viking, handled by Philip Burton Ward.

4. Welsh section A

Liz and Mark Kilbey’s 11-year-old Casob Red Kite stallion, Springbourne Capricorn, is reserve overall champion.

5. Fell

Hope Fisher’s 14-year-old stallion, Foalskye Little Topper, by Stennerskeugh Bonny Lad, handled by Poppy Fisher.

6. Welsh section B

Janpete Class Act, a five-year-old stallion by Janpete Tom Thumb, owned and handled by April Gilmartin.

7. Dartmoor

Linda Calcutt’s 15-year-old Shilstone Rocks North Country Man stallion, Shilstone Rocks North Westerly, handled by Chloe Chubb.

8. Exmoor

David Hodge and Julian Walters’ six-year-old stallion Blackthorn Poldark, by Blackthorn Sea Poacher.

9. Welsh section C

Llanmorlais Dynamite, a four-year-old stallion by Parvadene Rooney, owned and handled by Tony Newman.

10. Connemara

Glencarrig Prince eight-year-old stallion, Glencarrig Comet, owned and handled by Aimee Devane.

11. Shetland

Mandy Sargeant’s Champlers Ellie, a two-year-old filly by Stepley Victorious.

12. Welsh section D

Tracey Gowen’s 13-year-old gelding Blaidd Tynam, by Brookhamlodge Peter Pan, handled by Chelsea Gowen.

