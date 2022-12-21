Nicola Wilson ‘delighted’ to take on role mentoring young riders





Nicola Wilson said she is delighted to join the coaches on the Wesko Equestrian Foundation, which is expanding to benefit more young riders.

The European eventing champion joins top names including Pippa Funnell and World Class performance manager Dickie Waygood to provide coaching, advice and support. The foundation, set up in memory of eventing owner Christina Knudsen to support eventers from all backgrounds, has announced its expansion, aiming to support 60 young riders.

“I am delighted to be supporting the new programme that the Wesko Equestrian Foundation is launching, and I very much look forward to getting started with many exciting up and coming riders and their horses,” Nicola said. “It is a fabulous foundation allowing riders to draw on a wealth of knowledge and experience in a lovely environment.”

The new young eventers’ pathway will run at three levels; the first covers BE80(T), BE90 and BE100, the second is combines two-and three-star and the third four- and five-star levels.

Up to 20 riders will be supported at each level, two of which at each will be given full funding.

“Each pathway level will feature a tailored training programme, with all ridden training taking place at Aston-Le-Walls,” a foundation spokesman said. “The pathway riders will have shared access to a 12-month education programme, which will offer support in a variety of areas, from business to media training, fitness and nutrition, and equine welfare.”

The foundation is named after Tim Price’s five-star winner Wesko, who was owned by Ms Knudsen, and Tim continues as its ambassador.

“The help the foundation gives to young riders is invaluable; to have that support system to help and guide you is second to none,” he said. “The change to pathway training days will mean more riders across all levels have access to this support and programme and I’m very excited to see the progress the riders will make.”

The foundation has already supported riders including Ireland’s Susie Berry, who made her senior championship debut at the world championships in Pratoni this year – and British world champion Yasmin Ingham.

“It was a privilege to be a part of the Wesko Equestrian Foundation; even though I have graduated from it, I still stay in contact and ask Pip for her valuable advice!” Yasmin said.

“I believe what I learnt when on the programme I use in my everyday life running an equestrian business. I am very grateful to all at the Wesko Equestrian Foundation.”

Applications for the 2023 intake of riders are open online until 1 January. The first of the pathway training sessions runs at Aston-Le-Walls from 13-16 February.

