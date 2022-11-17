New showing series, first glimpses of The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, and more things the horse world is talking about





1. New showing finals at London

A series of new showing classes, culminating in finals at London International Horse Show, has been announced for 2023. The aim of the new series is to be inclusive with a focus on the amateur competitor, encouraging them to compete at their local agricultural and county shows. London International organisers have worked with the British Show Pony Society (BSPS), the British Show Horse Association (BSHA) and the Association of Show and Agricultural Organisations (ASAO) to create a joint series of 23 classes. These will be held at ASAO member shows and include BSHA Rising Star classes for hunters, hacks, cobs, riding horses and show horses, and BSPS classes for performance ponies including coloured ponies, mountain and moorland (M&M) lead rein, working sports ponies, and cradle and nursery stakes working hunter pony classes.

2. A €90k bun in the oven

An embryo by top showjumping sire Chacco-Blue, whose offspring include Tokyo Olympic champion Explosion W, sold for €90,000 (£78,824) to a buyer from the Emirates – who also snapped up a full sibling to H&M All In. The Chacco-Blue, out of Nabab De Reve mare Kirby De Muze, was knocked down for the sale-topping sum following a bidding battle at the end of the Flanders Embryo Auction in Italy on 12 November.

3. First glimpse of The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

Sharp-eyed Charlie Mackesy fans will have caught the first glimpses of the author and illustrator’s hotly anticipated TV adaptation of his best-selling book, The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse. The story will debut on the BBC and Apple TV+ worldwide this Christmas. Charlie has shared several short, soundless clips on his social media accounts to give followers an early taste of what they can expect from the animation. A new hardback book, featuring Charlie’s illustrations alongside a hand-written script that celebrates the work of more than 100 animators involved across the two years of production, will be released on 22 November and is available to pre-order.

