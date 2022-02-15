New rider for Carl Hester’s talented mare, plus more things the horse world is talking about





1. Exciting Carl Hester mare to be campaigned by new rider

British-based Hong Kong grand prix rider Jackie Siu will campaign one of Carl Hester’s talented rising stars in 2022, as she targets the Asian Games. Brioso, 12, was bought by Carl as a just backed youngster out of a point-to-point yard, and was competed up the levels by Charlotte Dujardin until Carl took the ride in 2019. Jackie won individual gold at the 2018 Asian Games aboard Jockey Club Fuerst On Tour, and made history that year as the first Hong Kong dressage rider to compete at a World Equestrian Games, with Ferrera. The 2022 Asian Games, which include dressage at small tour level, are set to take place in Hangzhou, China, from 10 to 25 September. “I am so grateful to have this amazing opportunity to ride Bella. She’s such a lovely and talented mare, and being able to have Carl’s support and training is just incredible,” said Jackie.

2. A special arrival

Dual Arc heroine Enable welcomed her first foal on Friday (11 February), a “strikingly marked” colt, by Kingman – on the day before her birthday. The little chap made his appearance nearly a year after Enable was covered (14 February, 2021), with a statement from owner/breeders Juddmonte quipping “special moments are worth the wait”. The 11-time Group One winner, trained by John Gosden in her career on the track, is said to have “taken to her maternal duties extremely well”.

3. Hidden disabilities

A rider whose life changed in an instant three years ago is raising awareness of hidden disabilities and making people realise the impact unkind words can have. Jennie Sharpe ended up in hospital in agony after bending down to pick up a puppy. She later discovered she had cauda equina syndrome – certain nerves had become so compressed that they no longer function. “When I was first diagnosed, I felt alone and as if my life was over but it’s not, you just have to adapt and learn to do things differently,” she said. “Sometimes the bad things that happen in our lives put us directly on the path to the best things that will ever happen to us.”

