Carl Hester passes exciting mare to top Hong Kong rider with eye on Asian Games





One of Carl Hester’s talented upcoming horses could well be making an appearance at the Asian Games this year.

The 12-year-old Benetton Dream mare Brioso, who is owned by Carl, will be campaigned for 2022 by British-based Hong Kong grand prix rider Jackie Siu, who is targeting the Asian Games in September with the exciting chestnut mare.

Brioso, known at home as Bella, was bought by Carl just backed out of a point-to-point yard, and was competed up the levels by Charlotte Dujardin, becoming elementary gold national champion in 2016 and claiming the medium gold title at the winter championships the following year. But her career was interrupted when she had to undergo two operations within six weeks, for colic and then a hernia, resulting in a year out of competition.

Bella bounced back to step up to prix st georges (PSG) level and reach the nationals under Charlotte in 2018. Carl took over the ride in 2019, winning both the PSG and inter I at the Bolesworth CDI that year.

“Bella is going to be a good grand prix horse, but it will be good for her to do another season of small tour first, so I am letting Jackie ride her this season and hopefully go to the Asian Games on her,” Carl told H&H. “The horse is staying with me, and Jackie comes over to ride her. She’s such a lovely rider and the nicest person – I’ve known her since she was a young rider.”

Oxfordshire-based Jackie has represented Hong Kong at four Asian Games, winning individual gold in 2018, riding Jockey Club Fuerst On Tour. She also made history that year by becoming the first Hong Kong dressage rider to compete at the World Equestrian Games, with Ferrera.

The Asian Games, which include dressage at small tour level, are set to take place in Hangzhou, China, from 10 to 25 September.

“I am so grateful to have this amazing opportunity to ride Bella. She’s such a lovely and talented mare, and being able to have Carl’s support and training is just incredible,” said Jackie. “I’m really enjoying every moment of this journey and looking forward to the season ahead.”

