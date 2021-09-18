‘Top grand prix horse in the making’ crowned top seven-year-old at National Dressage Championships





It was no surprise to see Becky Moody’s Jagerbomb win the seven-year-old young horse championship at the National Dressage Championships. And it was deserved win for the huge Dante Weltino gelding, who is Becky’s homebred out of Udysee, a Jazz mare that Becky Moody had ready to go grand prix when a field injury retired her to the paddocks.

The horse is a good 17.3hh now and has had a brilliant show finishing second behind Charlotte Dujardin and Imhotep in both the Fairfax prix st george gold and the prix st george freestyle.

“He deserved the win – he’s been fantastic in every test,” said Becky.

“When I first sat on him he certainly didn’t give the wow feel, but he’s just got better and better and he is so, so trainable.”

Becky chose Dante Weltino for the mare for his type, but also for his temperament.

“He’s by Danone and I love the whole of that bloodline; they are horses that are on your side and he is everything and more of what I hoped he’d be,” she said. “He’s still only young so we’ll back off him for a bit, but he’s so exciting for the future.”

Co-judge Paul Hayler was impressed with the quality before him.

“The top three were super quality and I’m very impressed with our winner, nicely uphill, beautifully presented, Becky is doing a fantastic job, and he is a top grand prix horse in the making,” he said.

