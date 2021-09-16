Charlotte Dujardin’s springy superstar, nail-biting finishes and a horse who’s lucky to be alive – all the stories from day one at the National Dressage Championships

The Lemieux National Dressage Championships kicked off today after a two-year hiatus, at its new home of Somerford Park Farm in Cheshire. With no fewer than nine national champions crowned already, day one has proved action-packed. Here are the most important things you should know about how the opening day of the National Dressage Championships unfolded…
Some of Britain’s best para riders were in action this morning, across all the grades from grade I to grade V.
- Find out who secured titles in each of the para grades, and who ended up being the very first champion to be crowned at Somerford Park
One para winner was overwhelmed with gratitude simply to be here, after her horse came shockingly close to death just weeks beforehand.
Charlotte Dujardin claimed the first small tour title of the National Dressage Championships, with one of her most exciting superstars – despite only having been home from the European Championships for three days.
A horse with a “special character” claims a hotly contested advanced medium class – but his job is not yet finished.
A former showjumper rides a four-year-old mare to claim prelim honours, even though she had never planned to go down the dressage route at all.
- Hear why she decided to re-route her career – and how the mare came to have a rather unusual stable name
The inter II championship was the closest of the nationals so far, with just a single mark dividing the winner and the runner-up.
- Check out who walked away with the title, and who had to settle for second by the tightest of margins
