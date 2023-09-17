



Davy Harvey scored a victory in a strong Bret Willson International advanced medium gold championship on the final day of the 2023 LeMieux National Dressage Championships.

His ride was Judy Peploe’s Don Frederic 10-year-old Diamond Blue, whom he partnered to score 74.5% – nearly 3% clear of their nearest rivals, Nicola Buchanan and St Giles Flamboyant. Every one of the five judges had Davy and Diamond Blue as their winners.

Davy has been riding “Denzel” for three years.

“He’s taken a long time to develop his way of going so he’s both uphill and balanced,” said Davy. “He just loves to trot so he always pulls in the good marks there.

“He’s quite a wet horse; everything has to be right for him. If something isn’t, he lets you know about it, which is handy as he doesn’t suffer on. He enjoys his work, though, which makes my job easier.

“His owner Judy throws her heart and soul into dressage, and this win is a total team effort,” added Davy, for whom this was a first summer nationals victory, following a hat-trick at the Winter Dressage Championships earlier this year, which included an advanced medium title with this horse.

“Next month we’ll be aiming him at the dressage Future Elite final at Horse of the Year Show so our focus will be full steam ahead towards that now.”

Don’t miss the 21 September issue of H&H for 14 pages of reports from the National Dressage Championships, covering all sections and levels.

You may also be interested to read…

7 reasons why Davy Harvey is a dressage rider you need to know about ‘If she was human she’d be Cameron Diaz’: Charlotte Dujardin celebrates super mares on day one of National Dressage Championships ‘He’s hot but super-talented’: Brightwells purchase gives rider a first nationals victory ‘Carl Hester is my idol’: nationals success for 11-year-old dressage star and his Welsh gelding Is this the horse of the 2023 nationals? Third title of the week for Charlotte Dujardin and talented mare 6 issues of Horse & Hound magazine for just £9.99

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.