‘I would have been thrilled with a top 10 finish’: rider’s shock win in hot national final





Bryony Goodwin rode her own Dion II to finish at the head of the HorseQuest elementary gold championship on the final day of the 2023 LeMieux National Dressage Championships.

The 17hh Dante Weltino eight-year-old scored 72.1% for Gloucestershire-based Bryony.

“That was exhilarating,” Bryony said as she left the arena after her lap of honour. “I was so pleased with my test. It was such a hot class. I was looking through the entries and I’d have been thrilled with a top 10 finish.

“Warming up he was a little unsettled by the clapping of the crowd, but during the test he really gave it his all. He stayed with me the whole time.”

Bryony has ridden the gelding, whom she co-owns with Sam Bolton, for two years.

“We have such a lovely partnership now,” she said. “He’s a big horse so he’s taken time, but he’s recently started working at medium.

“I’ve won a couple of young horse titles at the nationals, but it’s nice to win a ‘proper dressage’ class finally.”

National Dressage Championships: super stallion continues his reign

In the TopSpec medium silver championship at the National Dressage Championships, top marks were scored by Virginie de Senneville riding Claire Wyatt’s powerful Fidertanz six-year-old Fire Kracka. The stallion finished on 72.2%.

“He is a pleaser and he always wants to work hard for me; he’s very willing and every time we try something new he wants to try and do it well,” said Virginie, prelim winner here 12 months ago with Fire Kracka. “He was absolutely mega today. We had a great warm up, and he went all the way through his test.”

This on-form duo won at novice and elementary level at the Winter Dressage Championships in April this year.

“He keeps giving a little bit more each time out,” Virginie added. “He’s so consistent and every time I can push for a bit more.”

The stallion has covered in the past but this year he has been solely aimed at training and competition.

“We have a very good routine that just works; it’s been the same from the very beginning of his career,” Virginie said. “He has holidays often, too. I know him so well, and he knows me. We have several plans in the pipeline for him, but we’re not able to reveal them just yet!”

