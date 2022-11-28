



Paralympic multi-medallist Natasha Baker has revealed that she is pregnant. Natasha and her husband Marc Jaconelli are expecting their first child in April 2023.

Natasha, winner of team gold and double individual silver at the Tokyo Paralympics in 2021, discovered she was pregnant days after claiming two individual medals at the World Para Dressage Championships in Herning, Denmark, in August.

Natasha and Marc were married in March 2022 at North Cadbury Court in Somerset, having been together since 2012.

“It’s something we always wanted and planned for, but it’s happened quicker than we ever expected,” said Natasha, in an interview with HELLO! magazine, also confirming that she is aiming to ride at the Paris Paralympics in 2024.

“It’s a blessing – and it works out perfectly timing-wise for Paris,” she said.

Natasha’s current top horse is Keystone Dawn Chorus, the Dimaggio mare she has had since 2019, and owns with Joanna Jenson, Christian Landolt and her parents, Phil and Lorraine. Natasha and “Lottie” were part of the Paralympic gold medal-winning British team in 2021, alongside Sophie Wells and Lee Pearson, also bringing home two individual silvers from the Tokyo Games. Tokyo was Natasha’s third Paralympics, having also won gold at London 2012 and Rio 2016, both with the late gelding Cabral.

In 2022, Natasha and Lottie won grade III individual silver and freestyle bronze at the world championships, bringing Natasha’s total championship medal count to 21. The team also qualified for the Paris Paralympics, though did not bring home a team medal.

