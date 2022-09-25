Monart, top event riders and a rising teen star – latest sponsorship news from the equestrian world





Sprenger to present The Monart Sale

Bit manufacturer Sprenger has signed a new deal to present The Monart Sale (9 to 10 November) in Ireland this year.

The auction, which runs online and in person, is dedicated to three-year-old potential event horses, and is run by five-star event riders Niall Griffin, Polly Jackson and Bill Levett. The viewing days take place on 7 and 8 November.

“We’re delighted to have Sprenger on-board for this year, in what is a new step in commercial partnerships for the sale,” said Niall.

“I’ve personally used Sprenger bits in all three phases of competition for the past 20 years, including at Olympic and World Championship level. Sprenger have always done the job, with no gimmicks, and supported horses from the young ones to the very top of the sport.”

Hirzl Equestrian welcomes new ambassadors

The sports glove specialist has welcomed a trio of new event riders to its stable of ambassadors as part of a new relationship with equestrian marketing and management agency EquiConsulting.

The three riders are Coral Hardman (née Keen), Will Rawlin and Pippa Dixon.

“We have worked with Hirzl Equestrian via Georgie Goss (née Spence) for the past two years and with new riders joining our books and expressing an interest in their gloves, it made sense to establish a more formal relationship to give our riders instant access to the Hirzl products,” said EquiConsulting founder Sarah Skillin. “All the riders we work with are given the opportunity to trial the gloves, if there isn’t a conflict with other sponsors, and if they feel the benefits of the products, a support agreement is in place to move ahead quickly.”

Will Rawlin partners with Equitex

Will Rawlin has also signed a brand ambassador deal with saddle pad company Equitex.

“I’m always looking to enhance my performance, whether that is through training or through the products and services we use,” said the four-star event rider. “Freedom of movement and comfort for my horses is one of the most important things. I have my saddles checked regularly and pay particular attention to the way they fit us both, but I always thought there was more we could be doing to support their comfort in the saddle.”

He added: “I came across Equitex and spent a long time looking at the research and asking questions about how they could work best for my horses. The moment I tried one I felt the horse lift and take a bigger stride. The difference was incredible. They really do allow so much more freedom of movement and clearly aid the comfort of the horse, across their back.

The breathability of the fabrics and quality of the manufacture are also second to none.”

Amanda Fisher, exclusive distributor of Equitex saddle pads in the UK, said she is thrilled to have Will join as an ambassador.

“Will thoroughly researched our product, wanting to fully understand its impact on horse and rider,” she said. “It was his focused determination for his horses to have the best, both for their welfare and to give him a competitive edge, that interested us in having him as a brand ambassador. Will’s approach, commitment and attitude perfectly reflects the values of our brand.”

Lycetts signs deal with Benoit De la Sayette

Insurance brokers Lycetts has signed a two-year sponsorship deal with leading apprentice jockey Benoit De la Sayette.

“I am very pleased that Lycetts has chosen to support my career,” said the 19-year-old, who is targeting the champion apprentice title this season. “The company is my first sponsor and I couldn’t have asked for a better partner. I hope that we will enjoy a successful association, both in the short and longer term.”

Richard Freeman, Lycetts account executive for bloodstock insurance, said: “Racing, like all industries, was hit hard by the pandemic.

“Now normality has returned, it is important to bolster support, which is why we are delighted to be able to invest in talented young jockeys like Benoit.”

