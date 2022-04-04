Microdave, Hobnobs and two more sashes: miniature sensation dazzles in showing career





Miniature horse “Microdave”, who became a media sensation as a foal, has added further accolades to his glittering CV.

The American miniature, whose show name is Haysden Scaramanga, was a “last-minute” entry at the UK Ponies & Horses Spring Classic at Arena UK (19 to 20 March).

He impressed the judges in the morning to be awarded the miniature horse championship title, adding the miniature horse supreme crown to his tally that evening.

“I thought ‘let’s go for it – why not, he is looking brilliant’,” owner Jen Baldwin Murphy told H&H.

“I had knee surgery at the end of October and I was told that I wouldn’t be able to run on it, that the replacement is designed for people playing golf. I said ‘we will see!’”

Microdave shot to fame in 2015 for his striking looks and minute frame. At three days old, he stood just 12 inches tall – but was already winning fans worldwide.

“He is an absolute showman. He knows his job and he loves his job, especially the evening performances – he comes in at a spanking trot,” said Jen, adding that Microdave is enjoying a brilliant show career.

“There was an eight-hour wait until the supreme. Microdave always spends waits like that in the living with me, watching TV under the duvet and sharing Hobnobs.”

Jen has also recently started driving the seven-year-old, by Little Dave, which he is taking to well.

The plans for his showing season in 2022 are mainly the big shows and Jen said he “thrives” off the attention.

“He is very cheeky at home,” she said. “He was born the day Christopher Lee died, who played Francisco Scaramanga in James Bond. My husband is a Bond fan, so that’s where the name came from.”

Microdave’s season will culminate with a return to Miniature Horse of the Year Show in September, where he was crowned middleweight miniature of the year in 2021.

Jen added she has five by the same sire, including one full sibling, and all have Bond-related names.

“He plays up to the Bond villain name!” she added.

