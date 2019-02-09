Eventing icon Michael Jung beats world’s best showjumpers: ‘I find it quite funny’

Eventing legend Michael Jung has given showjumpers a reason to be nervous as he scooped a top victory in a CSI5* class on Friday (8 February).

The eventing Rolex Grand Slam winner beat 39 of the world’s best riders to win the Prix Congres et Expositions de Bordeaux 1.40m speed class at Bordeaux CSI5*-W aboard fisherDaily Impressed.

The pair finished 0.37 seconds ahead of Belgium’s Jérome Guery and Kel’Star Du Vingt Ponts, with French rider Felicie Bertrand and Chacco Rouge in third.

“fisherDaily was really wonderful to ride today,” said Michael.

“He’s a great horse and very fast. I really enjoyed the round, but I also know it was the easiest class to win of this weekend. However, it’s a great start for the rest of the competition.”

Michael is humble about his victory — the “easy class” still contained numerous leading names, including Michael Whitaker, Scott Brash, Steve Guerdat and Marcus Ehning to name a few.

“It’s true and I find it is quite funny,” he quipped.

Michael jumped again in the Devoucoux Indoor Derby that evening — which he also won.

“It’s a really stunning show,” said Michael.

“My horses are feeling good in here. I’m happy the performance of my mare Corazon, I want to thank my owner, Maria Stein, for her trust but also the incredible audience. It’s really amazing to ride in here.

“This year, the results were very tight and I had a bit of luck as well. It’s part of the game, and even if I were second or third, I would have been more than happy because this course was just a great moment of pleasure.”

The German rider confirmed he will not contest the World Cup grand prix tonight (Saturday, 9 February).

“I already ran those classes in Stuttgart, Basel and Leipzig, without taking any points yet. But maybe I will run the circuit next year?” he laughed.

The combination have a host of impressive results on the international showjumping circuit, with six wins in 2018 in shows up to CSI4*, plus top-10 placings at CSI5* shows in 1.45m and 1.50m classes this year.

One of the most successful eventers ever, Michael became the first rider to hold Olympic, European and World titles at the same time — a feat he achieved when he won individual gold at London 2012.

He has also represented Germany in showjumping, on a Nations Cup team last year.

