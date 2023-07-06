Medals galore, Hickstead Derby reflections, and more things the horse world is talking about





Medals galore

British riders bagged 11 medals and “memories that will last a lifetime” at the Special Olympics World Games. The Games, which run every four years, provide training and competition opportunities to children and adults with intellectual disabilities, in 26 sports. The British side, Christopher Bradley, Phillip Palmer, Millie Boult and Lauren White, all brought home medals from this year’s Games in Berlin, where they competed on horses provided by the host country.

Police appeal

A horse and rider were injured when a horse was spooked by an “Alsatian-type” dog, which ran up to them in an “aggressive manner” at Bear Hill, Rodborough. The rider fell off and the horse was later found more than a mile away, and both sustained minor injuries. Gloucestershire Police is appealing for information and has said the incident is “a reminder to all dog owners to keep their dogs under control, especially around horses”. “This incident could have had a different outcome for both the rider and the horse and it’s lucky they weren’t seriously injured,” said PC Melanie Campbell.

Hickstead Derby reflections

Irish showjumper Shane Breen, who won the 2022 Hickstead Derby on Can Ya Makan, reflects on a vintage show and the retirement of the great Golden Hawk in this week’s exclusive H&H column. “As David [Simpson] now knows, there’s no better feeling than having your moment in Hickstead’s international arena. It’s an iconic class – it’s a bit different even though it’s the same every year, but it always throws up some thrills and spills, like me falling off Scarteen! So it wasn’t my day, it was David’s day, which I’m delighted about, and I’ll be back to fight it out next year,” said Shane.

