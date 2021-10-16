Top-10 horse one of two withdrawn before Maryland 5 Star cross-country





Lynn Symansky and RF Cool Play, who were fourth equal after dressage, are one of two withdrawals ahead of today’s Maryland 5 Star cross-country.

The US rider said she had made the decision as she had been ill yesterday and “Coolio” is also new to five-star and “on the lighter side of fitness and runs”.

“It’s not a decision I take lightly, as he’s a great cross-country horse sitting in fourth position at his first five-star,” she added. “While we often thrive in less than ideal circumstances, I feel it’s in the best interest of the horse to reroute to Tryon.

“Even the most oxymoron of a ‘soft five-star’ is not to be taken lightly, and this track is the opposite of that. It will be an incredibly exciting yet gruelling day of sport, and I predict Ian Stark is just as nervous as the riders until today has come to a close.”

Lynn also wished her fellow competitors the best of luck for the day ahead.

Maryland 5 Star withdrawals: Australian horse pulled out

US-based Australian rider Clayton Fredericks has also withdrawn FE Stormtrooper, who was 31st after cross-country at Maryland 5 Star.

By doing the dressage, Clayton has ensured he has still started at all the world’s five-stars even with this new addition to the calendar, though he will have to return to Maryland to lay claim to having completed them all.

You might also be interested in:

How to watch Maryland 5 Star live from anywhere in the world What do riders have to jump at the world’s newest five-star? Check out every fence on the Maryland 5 Star cross-country course Oliver Townend holds commanding lead in Maryland 5 Star dressage on 16-year-old Cooley Master Class: ‘He’s never felt better’ *Special autumn offer* 3 issues of Horse & Hound for just £3

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.