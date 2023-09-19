Mares raising orphan foals alongside their own, plus other things the horse world is talking about





1. “A one in a million chance the first time”

A small family run stud has been on a rollercoaster of emotions this breeding season after losing two of their foundation broodmares after foaling. But there has been a very unusual and happy ending to the sad situation when two other broodmares took on the orphans and are now raising them alongside their own foals. “It’s an amazing story; it’s rare enough for one mare to adopt another foal [alongside her own] but we’ve had two,” said Tea Witchalls, who owns the stud with her husband Dan.

2. When a tack change backfires…

Swedish world number one Henrik von Eckermann and the world-conquering King Edward triumphed in spectacular style in the €440,000 Longines Global Champions Tour grand prix of Rome for the second year running. Against the backdrop of the historic ruins of the Circus Maximus, this incredible duo took top spot ahead of David Will riding My Prins Van Dorperheide.

Many will remember King Edward’s uncharacteristically lacklustre performances at the LGCT of London and Henrik believes a tack change may have backfired. “I had two shows that were not that great with King Edward,” he explained. “I lost a bit of the feeling and there were a couple of things, like I changed to a hackamore, and I just had the feeling that something is not really like it should be.”

3. A young dressage star enjoys success in “mini Carl” jacket

Eleven-year-old Rupert Byam-Cook’s debut at the LeMieux National Dressage Championships was notable not only because he finished second in The Centre Line prelim silver championship on Twyford Salamander (Solo), but also because he had the chance to meet his idol, Carl Hester.

Class sponsors, The Centre Line, not only sourced Rupert a custom-made jacket, inspired by Carl’s own jacket, but they also organised for the junior rider to meet up with the dressage legend in person at Somerford.

“When we were at the Area Festival finals earlier this year, The Centre Line said that if we made it into their class at the summer championships then they would make Rupert a jacket,” explains Rupert’s mother Nicola. “When he won his wildcard they stuck to their word and they designed him a copy of Carl’s jacket, which they have named ‘the mini Carl’. They also helped to organise Rupert meeting Carl here at Somerford, which was just incredible.”

