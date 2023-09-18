Two people and horse killed in collision on main road





Two people and a horse died in a late-night collision between a car and a carriage on an A road in Gloucestershire.

The men and the horse were declared dead at the scene on Friday (15 September).

A spokesman for Gloucestershire Constabulary said the collision happened on the A38, north of junction one of the M50, at about 11.35pm. A blue Volkswagen Golf and a horse-drawn carriage were involved.

“Two men, both from Worcestershire, who were riding in the trap, and the horse were declared dead at the scene,” the police spokesman said. “The coroner has been informed.

“No other people were believed to have been injured in the collision.”

Road closures were put in place while police carried out an investigation into the circumstances of the collision. Anyone who was in the area at the time is asked to come forward..

“Anyone who witnessed the collision or who has relevant dashcam footage is asked to contact Gloucestershire Constabulary through the website, quoting incident 563 of 15 September,” the spokesman said.

