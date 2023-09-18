A historic backdrop and why a tack change backfired for the world number one





We had a bumper weekend of international showjumping news and results from around the world this week. As Irish showjumper Shane Sweetnam said after helping his country win team silver at the European Showjumping Championships this month when reflecting on Ireland’s success at the recent European youth championships, “The future looks good for us. World domination isn’t too far away!”

This was underlined at this week’s Nations Cup Youth Final in Belgium where Ireland added yet another gold to their growing medal haul and Great Britain added to their collection, too.

Talking of world domination, world champions King Edward and the world number one Henrik von Eckermann were back doing what they do best, this time claiming victory in a sweltering Longines Global Champions Tour grand prix of Rome.

Read on for this week’s round-up of international showjumping news and results.

Showjumping news: Team gold for Ireland’s pony riders

At the FEI Jumping Nations Cup Youth Final at Sentower Park, Opglabbeek, Belgium, Ireland’s pony team won team gold, with Belgium taking silver and Great Britain bronze. Kian Dore (Sparkling Lackaghmore Joey), Emily Moloney with Lady Crown, Paddy Reape on Fernando and James Derwin (Rincoola Babog) won on a score of four, thanks to a hat-trick of final clears when the team was down to all three scores needing to count.

“There’s no secret, success breeds success,” said Irish chef d’equipe Gary Marshall, adding of the committed investment to training in ponies: “We have a team system at home.”

The British quartet of Izabella Rogers (Neil 55), Georgia Cooper-Hall on Saxton Freedam, Katie Bradburne riding Ardough Boy and Madison Seedhouse (Vaughann De Vuzit) claimed bronze with a team score of 12.

“We were a little unlucky in both rounds with silly four faults adding up but I was pleased with them, Katie was very good on her first trip away,” said chef d’equipe Clare Whitaker.

Ireland’s juniors also won silver (pictured above), where the Netherlands brought home gold after a tense jump-off. This time Eoin Brennan (Eskola M), Stephen Gibbons (Cassius Z), James Brennan (MHS I’m The One) and Coen Williams (Conthanja) flew the Irish flag. They were joined on the podium by bronze medal-winning USA.

The young rider gold went to Sweden, topping Denmark and Belgium on the podium, while the Netherlands brought home gold for the juniors; the Dutch claimed another victory in the children’s competition, with Belgium in silver and Italy in bronze.

Why a tack change backfired for the world number one

In Italy, Swedish world number one Henrik von Eckermann and the world-conquering King Edward triumphed in spectacular style in the €440,000 Longines Global Champions Tour grand prix of Rome for the second year running. Against the backdrop of the historic ruins of the Circus Maximus, this incredible duo took top spot ahead of David Will riding My Prins Van Dorperheide, with two riders sharing the third step on the podium – Peder Fredricson (Catch Me Not S) and Andreas Schou (I Know), who both stopped the jump-off clock in 42.27sec.

Many will remember King Edward’s uncharacteristically lacklustre performances at the LGCT of London and Henrik believes a tack change may have backfired.

“I had two shows that were not that great with King Edward,” explained Henrik. “I lost a bit of the feeling and there were a couple of things, like I changed to a hackamore, and I just had the feeling that something is not really like it should be. I was almost getting a bit crazy because you know how it should feel, but you don’t really ‘get it’.”

Henrik expressed his delight at getting ‘that’ feeling back in Rome.

“Of course, winning is amazing, but that feeling you get when you are back and the horse is with you 100%, that team is back… that is everything,” he said.

As both Henrik and runner-up David had already claimed their golden tickets to the LGCT Super Grand Prix at the GC Prague Playoffs, the slot was bestowed on both Peder and Andreas, which Peder, who has recently returned from a neck injury, said he “certainly didn’t see that one coming”.

“I was very happy about that!” he said.

Tabitha Kyle makes showjumping news with a double of grands prix

Also at the FEI Nations Cup Youth Final in Belgium, 16-year-old Tabitha Kyle won a total of six classes, including the pony grand prix riding Atomic Du Bary, where she also finished third on Gangnam Style II, separated by Ireland’s Senan Reape on Catness 8. She also claimed top spot in the junior grand prix on another owned by TJ Hall, the 15-year-old mare Desterly.

“I couldn’t ask for more, I’m very happy,” said Tabitha, who was joined on the winner’s sheet by team-mate Jennifer Billington and the six-year-old Sualire Z racing to victory in the 1.30m grand prix, Noora von Bulow, who won an under-25 double with Interstar B and Lucky Lisa, where Phoebe Farman and Diara Sue slotted into second place, and multi-winning Izabella Rogers in the pony classes where Ruby Payne also secured a two-phase on Calimero.

Showjumping news: ‘I had a good feeling all weekend’

German showjumper Christian Kukuk and Checker 47 (main image, top) triumphed in the 1.50m speed class at the LGCT Rome, just ahead of in-form Peder Fredricson riding Hansson WL.

“I had a good feeling all weekend but have been a little bit unlucky,” said Christian. “In this class I knew that the oxer of Lugano Diamonds had plenty of risk as the rail fell for a few riders, but I took the risk and it really paid off.”

European champion rolls on to grand prix glory

Just two weeks after claiming the European championship crown, gold medallist Steve Guerdat won the CSI3* grand prix at Samorin, Slovakia, riding Double Jeu D’Honvault as the fastest of four double clears.

Whitakers go close in Saint Tropez

Our showjumping news round-up wouldn’t be complete without a mention for the Whitaker family. The CSI3* 1.55m grand prix at Hubside Jumping, Saint Tropez, was won by Dutch rider Johnny Pals on Zarkava Hero Z with Great Britain’s Jack Whitaker chasing him home for the runner-up spot on the family’s great campaigner Equine America Valmy De La Lande. Jack’s cousin Donald Whitaker finished third in the two-star equivalent riding Ulania 3.

Gredley back in form

Also in showjumping news this week, Great Britain’s Tim Gredley jumped the really promising 10-year-old Imperial HBF to a third-place finish in the CSI2* grand prix at Bonheiden, Belgium, also finishing in the money in the young horse classes with Tres Bien Z.

