Luhmühlen Horse Trials dressage times: find out when the Brits and key contenders will ride





The Longines Luhmühlen Horse Trials dressage times have been released. Britain has seven combinations in action on the opening day of competition tomorrow (Thursday, 16 June) and six on Friday.

Dressage starts at 2.30pm local time (1.30pm UK time) on Thursday and 1.45pm local time (12.45pm UK time) on Friday. Germany’s Anna Siemer and FRH Butt’s Avondale will perform the guinea pig test at 2.10pm local time (1.10pm UK time) on Thursday.

Luhmühlen Horse Trials dressage times: British riders

Tom McEwen and Braveheart B: Thursday, 2.30pm local time (1.30pm UK time)

David Doel and Dunges Don Perignon: Thursday, 2.52pm local time (1.52pm UK time)

Oliver Townend and Lukas: Thursday, 3pm local time (2pm UK time)

Bubby Upton and Cannavaro: Thursday, 3.40pm local time (2.40pm UK time)

Max Gordon and Redwood Clover: Thursday, 3.55pm local time (2.55pm UK time)

Danielle Dunn and Grandslam: Thursday, 4.17pm local time (3.17pm UK time)

Kirsty Chabert and Classic VI: Thursday, 4.32pm local time (3.32pm UK time)

Kylie Roddy and SRS Kan Do: Friday, 1.45pm local time (12.45pm UK time)

Fiona Kashel and WSF Carthago: Friday, 2.07pm local time (1.07pm UK time)

Philippa Cross and Scoop De Ferbet: Friday, 3pm local time (2pm UK time)

Tom McEwen and Bob Chaplin: Friday, 3.55pm local time (2.55pm UK time)

David Doel and Ferro Point: Friday, 4.17pm local time (3.17pm UK time)

Oliver Townend and Dreamliner: Friday, 4.25pm local time (3.25pm UK time)

Times of key international contenders

Tim Price (NZL) and Spartaco: Thursday, 2.45pm local time (1.45pm UK time)

Cathal Daniels (IRL) and Riogham Rua: Thursday, 3.07pm local time (2.07pm UK time)

Lauren Nicholson (USA) and Vermiculus: Thursday, 4.25pm local time (3.25pm UK time)

Jonelle Price (NZL) and Faerie Dianimo: Friday, 2.15pm local time (1.15pm UK time)

Sophie Leube (GER) and Jadore Moi: Friday, 2.30pm local time (1.30pm UK time)

Liz Halliday-Sharp (USA) and Cooley Quicksilver: Friday, 3.25pm local time (2.25pm UK time)

Tim Price (NZL) and Vitali: Friday, 4.10pm local time (3.10pm UK time)

The Luhmühlen Horse Trials dressage times in full are available to view below in PDF format:

