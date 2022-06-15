Summer style and five-star competition: one horse held at Luhmühlen Horse Trials first trot-up





One horse was held at the Longines Luhmühlen Horse Trials first trot-up, but all 36 five-star combinations have passed the veterinary inspection and are through to the dressage phase at the 2022 event (16 to 19 June).

The CCI5* ground jury of Christina Klingspor, Joachim Dimmek and Nikki Herbert asked to see Guidam Roller, presented by Irish rider Alex Donohoe, trot again at the first inspection this afternoon (15 June).

The 12-year-old Irish sport horse gelding, owned by Gerard Callan, was then sent to the holding box. He was re-presented by Alex, slotting back into the running order after 2018 winner Faerie Dianimo was given the nod of approval, and was accepted.

Luhmühlen Horse Trials first trot-up: former winners and five-star first timers

The horses looked, on the whole, relaxed beneath the German sunshine, with an appreciative crowd back for the first time at the five-star since the start of the pandemic.

Faerie Dianimo, who rider Jonelle Price co-owns with Trisha Rickards and Jacky Green, is the sole equine five-star winner competing this week.

Two-time Luhmühlen five-star champion Tim Price returns in search of his third title with two horses – Alexander and Joseph Giannamore’s Vitali and Pau Osvaldo’s Spartaco – who both sailed through.

Irish medal-winner Rioghan Rua, who clinched individual bronze at the 2019 European Championships hosted at Luhmühlen, looked fresh and keen to be back as she trotted before the ground jury.

The 13 British horses sailed through the Luhmühlen Horse Trials first trot-up. Pau 2019 winner Tom McEwen was the first to present his rides, with Barbara Cooper’s Braveheart B the first to be accepted. His other ride here this week, Penny Barker’s eye-catching grey Bob Chaplin, had his ears pricked, taking in his surroundings with interest, before being waved through.

World number one Oliver Townend’s two rides, John Peace’s Lukas and Mark and Angela Chamerlayne’s Dreamliner, who are both making their five-star debuts, were accepted.

Lithuania’s Aistis Vitkauskas showed his support for Ukraine, with his ride Commander VG, wearing ribbons in his plaits in the colours of the Ukrainian flag.

Detailed quarter-markings proved popular at the Luhmühlen Horse Trials first trot-up. Irish contender Michael Ryan’s rides sported a harp, with Michael opting for a copper and navy waistcoat.

Victoria Scott-Legendre’s own Valtho Des Peupliers had patriotic quarter markings in the imprint of the South African flag, while Sweden’s Focus Filiocus, owned by Tun Albertson and ridden by Niklas Lindbäck, had the three crown emblem.

Suits, bow-ties, summer dresses and bright coral, green and powder blue colours were popular fashion choices among the riders. US rider Liz Halliday-Sharp (Cooley Quicksilver) opted for a blue and pink floral summer dress, Britain’s Danielle Dunn (Grandslam) pairing a bright green with a pale hair ribbon and Fiona Kashel (WSF Carthago) choosing pink for the first trot-up.

The CCI5* dressage starts at 2.30pm local time (1.30pm UK time) tomorrow (16 June).

