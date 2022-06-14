Ben Hobday’s off to Germany and there’s a clone about – four events to follow this week





Horse sport’s travelling circus moves to Germany this week, with Luhmühlen five-star. And there’s top-class racing and showing action in the UK too…

1. Luhmühlen Horse Trials, Germany

Dates: 16-19 June

More info: tgl.luhmuehlen.de/en

How to watch: Horse & Country

Get the H&H lowdown: find all our web coverage at horseandhound.co.uk/tag/luhmuhlen-horse-trials plus report in next week’s magazine (issue dated 23 June)

Why we’re excited about it: a sizeable British entry comes forward in the Luhmühlen five-star including Bubby Upton (Cannavaro), Oliver Townend (Dreamliner and Lukas) and Ben Hobday (Shadow Man). They will do battle with the likes of Tim and Jonelle Price – with Jonelle on her former winner here, Faerie Dianimo – and Ireland’s Cathal Daniels, bringing Rioghan Rua back to the venue where she won European individual bronze in 2019.

2. Royal Ascot

Dates: 14–18 June

More info: ascot.com

How to watch: all the races live from 1.30-6pm on ITV, 6-6.30pm on ITV4

Get the H&H lowdown: we’ll be bringing you all the latest news and highlights at horseandhound.co.uk/tag/royal-ascot with a full report, insight and all the imagery from this five-day extravaganza in next week’s issue of H&H, in the shops on Thursday 23 June.

Why we’re excited about it: one of the highlights of the Flat racing calendar featuring 36 top flight races over five days, plus the all-important fashion. It’s a real spectacle!

3. Royal Three Counties, Three Counties Showground, Worcs

Dates: 17-19 June

More info: royalthreecounties.co.uk

Get the H&H lowdown: full report in 23 June issue of H&H

Why we’re excited about it: one of the biggest shows in the diary offering three days of action-packed showing set beneath the beautiful backdrop of the Malvern Hills. The equine village plays host to over 290 classes and there are a range of trade stands to keep you occupied between competitions. The circuit’s best riders will contend for Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) qualifications across horse and pony classes, and the supreme in-hand winner will book a pass to the Price Family supreme championship at HOYS in October. The show also has attractions, such as livestock showing and shopping, for the rest of the family.

4. Nunney Horse Trials, Somerset

Dates: 17-19 June

More info: schedule on British Eventing website

Get the H&H lowdown: read all about it in next week’s magazine, out 23 June

Why we’re excited about it: while other events struggle for entries, Nunney looks to have attracted a strong field, with over 75 in each of the international classes, the CCI3*-S and the CCI2*-S. Look out for Tamarillo’s clone Tomatillo competing in the CCI3*-S under Aaron Millar.

