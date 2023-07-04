



1. Ludger Beerbaum chooses CHIO Aachen for farewell ride

Legendary showjumper Ludger Beerbaum has retired from the sport at the age of 59, after an illustrious career spanning four decades. The German maestro is one of the most decorated riders in the world, winning four Olympic gold medals, the World Cup Final, countless grands prix and a further 16 championship medals. In a surprise announcement at the CHIO Aachen on Sunday (2 July), shortly after jumping his top mare Mila in the Rolex grand prix for four faults, Ludger revealed that he would be stepping back from the sport.

2. Farewell to an award-winning police horse

A former police horse who won an award for his “astounding bravery” during the London riots has died aged 29 after enjoying five years of retirement at The Horse Trust. Boris, who served with the Metropolitan and Gloucestershire police, joined the former as a four-year-old and served for 20 years. Boris’s rider, Constable Paul Copeland, said he was “as brave as they come, with a lovely calm nature and willingness to work.”

3. World champion records a first for Britain

World champions Yasmin Ingham and Banzai Du Loir scored a milestone victory to become the first British combination to win the prestigious SAP Cup at CHIO Aachen on Saturday (1 July). The pair completed on a score of 27.1 – 0.1 of a penalty ahead of Germany’s Michael Jung and FischerChipmunk (27.2) – in what equestrian analytics company EquiRatings billed as the event’s strongest field since its records started in 2015.

“I’m very lucky to be on such an amazing horse – we have an amazing partnership,” said Yasmin, 26, riding for Janette Chin and the Sue Davies Fund. “I’m really glad that I rode him to get his glory, because he deserves it. I’m so proud of him and this is his moment.”

