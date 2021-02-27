Lucky escape for pony found tangled in wire and unable to move

A pony found tangled in wire fencing and barely able to walk has had a lucky escape.

The RSPCA was contacted after passers-by noticed the “stricken” pony in a field by Irthlingborough Road in Wellingborough, Northamptonshire, on Sunday (21 February) evening.

A spokesman for the charity said the passers-by were immediately concerned to see the gelding struggling to move owing to the wire around his back legs.

“They called for help and animal rescue inspector Beckie Harlock arrived to assess the situation; she soon saw the wire was too thick to be cut with standard wire cutters,“ said the spokesman.

Beckie said the pony was finding it very difficult to take any steps as the wire was so tightly tangled around his legs.

“He really needed our help because if he’d been left any longer the wire may have cut into his skin and caused some serious damage,” she said.

“Once I realised the wire was too thick for the standard wire cutters I keep in my van, I knew I’d need to ask the fire service for assistance as they have very strong heavy duty cutters that would make light work of the wire and quickly free the pony.”

Crew from Northants Fire and Rescue Service met Beckie at the field and freed the gelding.

“I’d put a headcollar on the pony to keep him still and calm and they were able cut him free in no time. I checked him over and he wasn’t hurt by the wire which was lucky, and I made sure to clear the paddock of any more loose wire I could see,” she said.

“We’re really grateful to people who contact us when animals are in need of our help. I’m glad we were able to help this pony out and watch him wander off with his field mates.”

The spokesman told H&H the RSPCA will be keeping an eye on the ponies. He added through winter the charity expects to rescue thousands of animals from neglect, cruelty, and suffering.

“Already this winter we have received more than 82,000 calls, but the calls to our rescue line are not stopping so neither will we”.

