Owner who ‘forfeited right to have horses’ after two died admits breaching ban





A woman who “forfeited the right to spend time with horses” after a mare and stallion she owned had to be put down has admitted breaching a court ban on having anything to do with horses.

Kelly Hoyle, of Glendon Road, Rothwell, was prosecuted by the RSPCA for causing unnecessary suffering to the stallion and failing to meet the mare’s needs, admitting both offences. Both horses had to be put down owing to their condition. Last November, she was banned from owning, keeping, helping to care for, dealing or transporting any equines for five years.

But in February, it was reported to the RSPCA that Hoyle had been seen riding a horse. This was passed to Northamptonshire Police’s rural crime team, officers from which found out that Hoyle had sold two horses in January.

She was arrested and charged with one count of breaching a disqualification imposed after conviction under the Animal Welfare Act. On Thursday, 28 March, Hoyle appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court and admitted the offence.

A further six months was added to her 23-week suspended prison sentence, extending it to 18 months, and she was ordered to pay a £120 fine, £85 costs and a £48 victim surcharge.

Investigating officer PC Chloe Gillies, of the rural crime team, said: “Kelly Hoyle’s previous failures meant she had forfeited the right to spend time with horses, but she still somehow felt it was OK to go out riding and be involved in selling them.

“There are consequences for failing to meet the needs of an animal and causing it to suffer, and I hope this time Hoyle recognises the seriousness of her situation and abides by the terms of her ban, otherwise, as the judge warned her, she risks ending up in prison.

“Our team works hard to protect animals and we will always take action where we suspect someone is failing to look after them properly.

“If you know of anyone that is letting animals suffer or is breaching a ban regarding their ownership or care, please contact the police or RSPCA so this can be investigated.”

