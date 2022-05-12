Low-flying helicopters, missing blankies and other things the horse world is talking about





Aircraft concerns

H&H reports on the concerns of riders who have been contacted by a mineral exploration company planning to carry out surveys across rural land using a low-flying helicopter with a large suspended sensor during a six-week period. The helicopter will not be flying directly over urban dwellings, farm buildings and areas of development. But the company recommends owners of animals or livestock that “may be sensitive” should be “brought under cover”.

Riders are worried about the impact on their horses, while the company says it has permission from the Civil Aviation Authority, that it takes health and safety very seriously and that best practice will be adhered to.

Blankie adventures

The mother of a three-year-old whose Elephant Blankie was lost at Badminton last week has appealed for any sightings of her daughter’s much-loved toy. It is thought the blankie was dropped near the end of the cross-country course, and it was later seen tucked into the last fence in the main arena, but a later check revealed it had gone. “Lily asked me where he was this morning and started to cry; I had to say he’d gone on an adventure,” mum Kate Warren said.

How dreams are made

Last week, Laura Collett and London 52 rode into the Badminton Horse Trials history books by finishing on the lowest ever score at the event, which was presented by Mars Equestrian. Here, we take a look back at how Laura Collett won Badminton on London 52 from start to finish. From the first trot-up to the final showjump, our pictures show how the dream was achieved, plus watch the video of Laura’s cross-country round from her hat camera.

