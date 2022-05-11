Have you seen Elephant Blankie? Much-loved child’s toy lost after Badminton cross-country adventure





Many people and animals had adventures at Badminton Horse Trials this year — including an elephant “blankie”, which has not been seen since.

The much-loved toy, an older and much loved version of that pictured and bought from Walmart in the US, is thought to have been dropped near the end of the CCI5* cross-country course on Saturday (7 May).

Kate Warren, mother of three-year-old Lily who has owned Elephant Blankie since she was born, told H&H the toy later made its way to a grandstand seat, and she would be very grateful to find it.

“Lily will survive, but she would love it if she got it back,” she said. “We’ve got a fair idea where we dropped it; near the egg-carton fence. But we then heard from an old family friend, who hadn’t seen my post about it on Facebook till it was too late, that she’d seen it. It had travelled into the main arena and was nestled in the flowers of the last cross-country jump. It’s travelled around a lot but I don’t know where it’s ended up, hopefully not in the bin!”

Kate said her husband went back to look and found the jump still in place but the “flowers and blankie gone”.

Kate said she will pay postage to anyone who has found the blankie, in hopes it might be returned.

“Lily asked me where he was this morning and started to cry; I had to say he’d gone on an adventure,” she said.

“We had a great time otherwise; we’ve been a few times before but it was a first for Lily and she absolutely loved it. She says she’s going to do it when she’s old enough.”

