‘Lovable’ 17-year-old horse takes hunter championship at Kentucky Spring Horse Show





Amateur-owner riders took to the StoneLea ring at the Kentucky Spring Horse Show, US, (11-16 May) to vie for the title of grand amateur-owner hunter champion. The overall crown was awarded to the competitor with the most points accumulated in the amateur-owner 3’6”, amateur-owner 3’3” 18-35, and the amateur-owner 3’3” 36+ hunter divisions.

Coming out on top was Becky Gochman riding Gochman Sport Horse LLC’s 17-year-old Westphalian gelding Mythical.

Mythical first impressed the judges to win both the over-fences classes with scores of 85 and 83. These two scores, in addition to a second-place finish on the flat, helped set the pace for the remainder of the amateur-owner hunter division the following day, placing the pair in contention for the grand champion honours.

In the final reckoning, Becky and Mythical started the amateur-owner 3’3’’ hunter division with a high score of 86 to secure a first place over fences, before earning a score of 84 to claim a second-place finish in the handy round, securing them the overall grand amateur-owner hunter champion sash.

“He’s not only my longtime partner of 16 years, he’s like a big, lovable puppy dog; when he lies down you can give him a big kiss,” said Becky, of Mythical. “He’s carried both of my girls — Sophie and Mimi Gochman — as well as extended members of the family when they want to ride. He’s the love of our barn.

“I was a little nervous coming into the show because I haven’t shown for quite a long time. I only did a couple of shows at WEF. Truthfully, I felt like I was getting a little burned out with showing as I’ve done it for so long but I feel like I had a new spirit while riding here at Kentucky.

“Mythical and I had a blast; he really knows what he’s doing. It was a real thrill to be here.”

