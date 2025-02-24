Looking out for misconduct at the World Cup, the death of a fine horseman and other things the horse world is talking about





World Cup organisers putting welfare first

Organisers of the FEI World Cup Finals in Basel, Switzerland (2–6 April) have partnered with an independent welfare organisation to take a pro-active approach to avoiding any potential violations of horse welfare during this year’s event.

“We do not accept any misconduct among ourselves and, especially, towards the horses. We ask all officials, including our staff, to look closely, and not look away. We will comply with all rules and monitor them closely. Violations will be punished using all means available to us as organisers,” said Thomas Straumann, president of the board of directors for organisers Longines CHI Classics Basel.

The show has partnered with R-haltenswert, represented by André Hascher who explained R-haltenswert will have “qualified professionals” monitoring the warm-up arenas.

“They will not intervene directly with riders or FEI stewards,” he said. “They will conduct quality control from within the industry, communicating daily with the organiser, the stewards, and the FEI. In addition, we will have a large exhibition stand where we can be reached for personal conversations with all riders, visitors, press representatives, and other interested parties.”

Read more on this approach

Reaction to changes at Horse of the Year Show

The showing community has reacted to changes to this year’s Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) classes and qualifiers, with the new formats in the intermediate show horse, hack and children’s riding pony sections creating some debate.

This is the third year running the intermediate format has changed – it will now be the intermediate show horse of the year, open to horses over 148cm and not exceeding 160cm, as opposed to two sections, 146cm to 153cm and 153cm to 158cm. This means show ponies over 146cm will no longer be eligible to compete in both the 148cm children’s riding pony and small intermediate show riding type qualifiers.

What the showing world thinks of these changes

Farewell to a great horseman

John Smart, described as “without a doubt one of the finest all-round horsemen this country has ever known”, has died aged 84 after an illness. John was a top-level eventer and showjumper, who rode into his 80s and coached riders all over the world until a few weeks ago.

He was born in Scotland, to non-equestrian parents, and the first horse he rode was a Clydesdale at his grandparents’ farm. He used to play truant from school to work at the local riding school in exchange for lessons.

John is survived by his partner Natalie and son Johnathan. His funeral will take place at Wealden Crematorium, Horam, at noon on 19 March.

Obituary: John Smart

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now