Sad farewell to ‘one of the finest horsemen Britain has ever known’





Britain has lost someone who was “without a doubt one of the finest all-round horsemen this country has ever known”.

John Smart, a former top-level eventer and showjumper, who rode into his 80s and coached riders all over the world until a few weeks ago, has died aged 84 after an illness.

John was born in Scotland, to non-equestrian parents so the first horse he rode was a Clydesdale at his grandparents’ farm. He used to play truant from school to work at the local riding school in exchange for lessons and, as he told H&H last year, because “there were a lot of girls there and I fancied my chances!”

Aged 17, John decided to join the Household Cavalry. He graduated 18 months later from the RAV Corps as a fully qualified riding instructor, the youngest ever. He spent seven years with the regiment and worked for The late Queen, starting the Cleveland Bay stallion Mulgrave Supreme, after which he went to work in showjumping, as he wanted to compete.

He rode for people including James Heaton and Trevor Banks, starting the great horse Hideaway, who went to two Olympics. He then moved south and became chief instructor at Benenden, during which time his eventing career took off. He was placed at Badminton, with PJ Loppy Lugs Esquire, and Burghley – and featured on the cover of H&H.

John then left Benenden and set up at Ingleden Park, where he took the ride on Marksman. He represented Britain on Nations Cup showjumping teams and rode in the Hickstead Derby, but he told H&H he thought of himself as “a teacher who rides a bit”. Those who were lucky enough to have been taught by John will remember his famous catchphrases, such as “Pat him on the neck!” and “You go, I will follow”, as well as his all-round sympathetic horsemanship and ability to get the best out of riders and horses.

He travelled the world teaching, across disciplines, and wrote the book Show Jumping: Preparation, Training and Competition.

His close friend Ernest Dillon said: “John was without a doubt one of the finest horsemen we have ever known in this country.

“He was an accomplished and fearless five-star event rider, and a reliable Nations Cup/grand prix showjumping rider who always gave his best in a golden era of British world class riders, as well as producing novice horses correctly and patiently.

He was very sympathetic toward all his horses and rode with simplicity and tact allowing his horses to do their job without being heavy-handed. John was also a very accomplished coach and trainer at every level and in every discipline. Amongst his massive following of loyal clients he was a legend.

“John was a tough, old-school Scotsman who never pulled his punches but was never mean. With novice or nervous riders he showed tact, sympathy and understanding. He was a proud man but never arrogant. His sense of humour was rich, simple and clever.”

Md Dillon also paid tribute to John’s always being wonderful company.

“ I shared a dram or two with him over the years, a very fine friend,” he said “He will be very much missed by all of us who knew him and were privileged to call him a friend.”

John is survived by his partner Natalie and son Johnathan. His funeral will take place at Wealden Crematorium, Horam, at noon on 19 March.

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now