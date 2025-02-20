



The Dutch House of Representatives has accepted a proposal from Party for the Animals (PvdD) representative Christine Teunissen to ban “all animal-unfriendly aids and training equipment.”

“Thanks to our adopted proposal, the state secretary must introduce a ban,” Ms Teunissen said. “This means that equestrian sports will change radically.”

The motion was submitted during a legislative consultation on proposed amendments to Dutch civil code concerning consumer protections for live animal purchases. Although the main legislative proposal was rejected, Teunissen’s motion was adopted in a vote on 28 January.

The motion’s approval signals parliamentary support but its implementation remains uncertain. The text does not define which training aids would be banned, leaving the term “animal-unfriendly” open to interpretation.

A PvdD statement suggested that whips, bits, tongue ties and spurs would be prohibited, but without a clear definition in the motion, questions remain over what exactly will be restricted and how the rules will be enforced.

As part of the next steps, the Dutch government must consult key stakeholders, including the Sector Council for Horses (SRP), before drafting regulations.

An SRP spokesperson pushed back against the motion, accusing animal rights organisations of misrepresenting its potential impact.

“Animal rights organisations are trying to frame this motion as if all aids and training aids in equestrian sport will be banned,” the spokesperson said.

“They do this by using shocking images that are often taken out of context and do not provide a complete or realistic picture. We are committed to continuing to provide the media and politicians with correct information. It is important that policymakers and public opinion are not influenced by misleading campaigns.

“Decisions on the use of aids and training resources should be based on sound research. The equestrian sector is open to improvements and innovations but warns that regulations should not be drawn up on the basis of emotion and misinformation.”

This is not the first attempt to legislate against training aids in the Netherlands. In 2021, Dion Graus of the Party for Freedom (PVV) submitted a similar motion calling for a ban on certain horse and dog training tools.

In response, the Dutch government launched a study into the impact of various training aids. Published in October 2024, it concluded that no specific aid is inherently inhumane; rather, its impact depends on how it is used.

As a result, the state secretary declined to phase out any training aids, and the motion was never enforced.

Ms Teunissen’s motion specifically references Graus’s earlier proposal, raising questions about whether this latest attempt will lead to tangible changes or face the same roadblocks. But the motion reflects a broader shift across mainland Europe, where several countries are reassessing regulations on tack and training aids.

Denmark is at the centre of one of the most high-profile debates. The government is considering a ban on the double bridle, an issue that has also been raised in the European Parliament.

Olympic silver medalist Cathrine Laudrup-Dufour recently told Ekstra Bladet that she would consider leaving Denmark if the ban was enforced.

The Danish equestrian federation has made nosebands optional at all levels in national dressage competitions and now permits bitless bridles at lower levels.

In the Netherlands, bitless options are expanding. From April 2025, the Dutch equestrian federation will allow bitless bridles up to the national equivalent of advanced medium dressage. The Hungarian equestrian federation has introduced a dedicated competition category for bit-free riders under updated rules.

