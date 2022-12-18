‘He’s fantastic’: superb World Cup win for Scott Brash in London





Scott Brash and Hello Jefferson took a superb home win in the London Horse Show World Cup leg, from Daniel Duesser and Killer Queen VDM, with Jodie Hall McAteer on Salt ‘N Peppa in third.

Scott and his Tokyo Olympic and 2022 World Championship ride gave a masterclass jump-off display, topped off by a mighty gallop to the last, to finish less than 0.5sec ahead of the German combination, with Jodie just over a third of a second behind.

“Hello Jefferson is fantastic,” said Scott of the Belgian-bred 13-year-old. “He’s so careful and I know I can trust him to ride fast to the last fence.”

Just seven of 37 starters had conquered Bernado Costa Cabral’s testing track in the first round; every fence came down at least once, and just four repeated the feat in the jump-off. Scott and the speedy little gelding had put in an extra stride here and there but a tight roll back to the second-last, and then that gallop, sealed the deal.

“He jumped that vertical forward so the eight [strides] was probably more forward than for the others,” Scott said. “I thought the course was tough; a bit twisty and turny to start with, and some tall verticals that were delicate, but the course-builder has done a fantastic job.”

Daniel praised the Belgian-bred 12-year-old ride, whom he owns with Stephex Stables and whose class jump-off clear came so close to securing the title.

“Of course I’d have liked to win!” he said. “But my horse jumped fantastic. When I saw Scott, I knew his horse is naturally a bit faster than mine and I’d have to leave a stride out here or there, which worked well – maybe if I’d been a bit more motivated after the last, I could have had him! I’d have loved to win but I’m really pleased with my second place.”

It was the first time Jodie had competed at this show in the five-star international classes; having jumped in the 128cm and 148cm pony championships, and having won the national under-25 title twice, she then marked her international debut with third place in the London Horse Show World Cup.

As the last to go in the jump-off, she and her mother Mandy’s 13-year-old jumped a beautiful clear that was also faster than it looked; the crowd let out a huge cheer and then shushed itself as she approached the final line so close to Scott and Jefferson’s time.

“It’s unbelievable,” said an emotional Jodie afterwards. “I’ve been coming here, or Olympia as it was, every year since I was about 10, and to come this year and do this is a dream come true.

“I didn’t think I was as close to Scott’s time as I was; you try to get in the zone and focus but I heard the crowd screaming and thought ‘Oh my god. I could actually get this done.’ I’m a bit annoyed with myself but my horse is amazing.”

Jodie added that she has been training with Ben Schröder as part of the Swiss-based young riders’ academy, and has also had help from Scott.

“I’ve had amazing support all the way,” she said. “I’ll have to come back and try to win it now!”

