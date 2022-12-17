London debutant wins Saturday’s feature class – and follows in a family tradition





Gerrit Nieberg came out in top in tonight’s London Horse Show showjumping class, the Longines Christmas cracker – winning on his debut here and building on a family tradition of victory at the British Christmas show.

The German rider’s father Lars won the grand prix here in 2000.

“I try to step into his footsteps – and maybe I’m one step closer today,” said 29-year-old Gerrit, who has had a breakthrough year as he also won the prestigious Aachen grand prix in the summer.

His partner there and tonight was the 11-year-old Ben 431, who is co-owned by Lars and Hendrik Snoek.

“We got him at the end of his seven-year-old year and we’re a good team,” said Gerrit. “He’s really motivated and he knows when he’s going into the ring. He always wants to give his best, especially on this atmosphere.

“It’s about trying to keep him as calm as possible and then I did shorter turns and this worked out well today.”

Seven pairs made the jump-off, with Austria’s Max Kühner 0.15 of a second behind on Up Too Jacco Blue.

Ireland’s Conor Swail finished third – but not without injecting some drama into the class. His ride Vital Chance De La Roque was bucking after fences in the first round and then plunged after the double at fence 12, meaning Conor had to work miracles to get him over the final delicate gold upright.

Holly Smith finished fourth for Britain on Don Vito and Jodie Hall McAteer had her second top-10 London Horse Show showjumping result of the day when she was eighth on Kimosa Van Het Kritrahof with the fastest four-fault performance in the first round.

Bernardo Costa Cabral’s first-round track demanded that riders were able to change gears and fence four, a pale blue oxer, proved the bogey fence. Riders had to re-balance for six strides on a bending line to this obstacle after the triple bar, and then open up again for three longer strides to the red postbox upright at fence five.

The defending champions in this class, Jack Whitaker and Equine America Valmy De La Lande, were among those who faulted here.

Harry Charles’ ride Borsato, who won two classes here last year including the grand prix, went lame during his round and the rider quickly pulled up and dismounted. It was reported later in the class that he “is comfortable and has had some pain relief”.

“He is in a supportive cast, but the future is bright,” added the commentator.

