Liverpool International’s future, the return of a British team prospect, and other things the horse world is talking about





1. What next for Liverpool International?

Organisers of the popular new year show have confirmed that this year’s event will not go ahead. The event last ran in 2019, with the 2020 and 2021 editions cancelled owing to the coronavirus pandemic. The show has been held at the M&S Bank Liverpool Arena since it launched in 2016 but a new venue – and potentially a new city – could be on the cards for the show going forward. The event’s managing director Nina Barbour said the team have “taken stock” since Covid, and are looking for the “perfect formula” of date, venue and location. “When we land it again, we want to land it big,” she said.

2. The return of an exciting Paris 2024 prospect

Laura Tomlinson’s top horse DSP Rose of Bavaria has made a brilliant comeback after 15 months away from competition. The pair last competed at Donaueschingen CDI in Germany in August 2021, while Laura was pregnant with her fourth child, Tommy. This week they scored 81.52% in the grand prix special at Hartpury. Laura explained she took some time out to have Tommy and when bringing “Betty” back into work, the mare needed to have surgery for a joint issue. “We have rehabbed her very slowly this year, and just built her up bit by bit,” she said.

3. West Nile virus here in the UK

The British Equine Veterinary Association (BEVA) has reminded owners to be vigilant for signs of West Nile virus, after a case was confirmed in the UK – while reassuring owners the case “need not prompt alarm”. The viral infection was confirmed on 6 November in an unvaccinated warmblood mare, who had recently returned to the UK having been competing in southern Spain. The mare was treated at a Hertfordshire hospital and has since been discharged and is recovering well at home.

