Top stallions’ stud fees rocket to £350,000 and £275,000 for 2023





Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy. Learn more

Super sire Frankel’s stud fee is to rise to £275,000 next season, while Dubawi’s is to rocket to a jaw-dropping £350,000.

The price for Dubawi has increased by £100,000 from his previous fee, which had been unchanged since 2017. Frankel’s has increased £75,000 from 2022, when he covered 188 mares, and £100,000 from the previous four seasons.

Dubawi, now 20, sired seven 2022 Group One winners, having himself won the National Stakes as a two-year-old, and the Irish 2,000 Guineas and Prix Jacques le Marois the following year.

He stands at Dalham Hall Stud, Newmarket, and is described by breeder Darley as “star sire of hot young sires”.

“Dubawi will stand at a fee of £350,000 after a year which even by his stellar standards, has been truly outstanding,” a spokesman for the stud said.

“Three Classic winners head up a personal best tally of 43 black type winners for Dubawi: he has sired seven Grade One winners this year over distances ranging from the six furlongs of the Platinum Jubilee to the 14 and a half of the St Leger.”

Frankel’s owner Juddmonte has announced the 2023 nomination fees for its five European stallions, who stand at Banstead Manor Stud near Newmarket.

“Following on from an exceptional 2021 season, we have seen Frankel further strengthen his reputation as a world-class sire with nine individual Grade One winners to date in 2022, more than any other sire in the world,” a Juddmonte spokesman said.

Frankel, now 14, was unbeaten in his career on the track, trained by Sir Henry Cecil to win 14 races including nine Grade Ones.

In the past two years, the son of Galileo has sired 12 Grade One winners, of which five were Classics, and 29 Group winners in total.

“His progeny have continually broken new boundaries both on the track and in the sales ring including the winners of the Irish Derby, French Oaks, Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe and Dewhurst Stakes in 2022,” the Juddmonte spokesman said. “He is the sire of the four highest-priced yearlings at Tattersalls Book One headlined by the world’s highest-priced yearling sold in 2022 at 2.8m guineas. His new fee reflects his standing as one of the world’s elite stallions.

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.