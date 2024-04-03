‘Sheer joy’ as leading event rider and partner welcome first baby





Eventer Lissa Green and her partner Giorgio Audino have been on the first fortnight of “our most exciting and important journey yet”, after the birth of Emilia Rose.

The couple’s daughter arrived on her due date, 20 March, and Lissa said “We have dreamt about this little bundle of perfection for so long”.

“I don’t know if it ever can be exactly what you expect but it’s something we’ve both always wanted,” Lissa told H&H. “It’s just amazing; you can’t believe they’re half you and half the person you have been so lucky to find.”

Lissa added that it was a lovely opportunity to gain insight into her parents’ feelings.

“Mum [Lucinda Green] came into the hospital at 2pm that day and stayed till 10pm, and the sheer joy on her face,” she said. “Dad [David Green] has been repeatedly face-timing from Australia; it must bring back all the subconscious emotions from my brother’s and my own birth, which is really nice to see.

“The best thing about it is also seeing your partner in a totally different gear and doing it all so naturally, it’s amazing.”

Lissa said one of her dogs, Rico, is “absolutely obsessed with Emilia and follows her everywhere; but my other dog is fairly indifferent, as long as he gets fed, he doesn’t care” – and she has also spotted a suitable pony.

“I did see a 6hh mini Shetland in H&H that I’ve been circulating!” she said.

Lissa said she hopes to have a few horses ready to compete at Blenheim in September, and she would like to go to Chatsworth in May, but that this is “a loose plan”, with no pressure.

“It’s such a fun journey,” she said. “We’re very lucky.”

