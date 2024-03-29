‘Our hearts are very full’: British rider and husband welcome new baby





British event rider Coral Hardman (née Keen) and her husband Oliver have welcomed their first child.

The couple’s son, Rupert Oscar Hardman, was born on 15 February.

Coral said that they “couldn’t be happier”, adding “our hearts are very full as we head into this exciting new chapter of our lives”.

Coral was a blogger for H&H for many years, starting when she made her Burghley Horse Trials debut in 2014.

“We’re delighted to have had Rupert and I can’t wait to get back eventing again soon,” she told H&H.

“I have a more select string of horses post-baby, but I’m looking forward to expanding that throughout the season.”

Coral has evented to five-star level, and her best result at top level to date was at Luhmühlen CCI5* in 2015, where she finished 17th aboard Wellshead Fare Opposition. She has competed at Burghley on two occasions and has represented Britain on a number of Nations Cup teams. Her CV features multiple top-10 finishes at four-star level.

She has also produced countless young horses and is a UKCC level three British Eventing coach.

