‘Light at the end of the tunnel’: Nicola Wilson shares update on her recovery





Eventer Nicola Wilson says there is “light at the end of the tunnel”, as she continues to recover and looks forward to leaving hospital.

The European champion was taken to Southmead Hospital, Bristol, after she was seriously injured in a fall with JL Dublin at Badminton on 7 May, and was moved to the spinal rehabilitation unit at James Cook University Hospital on 25 May.

In an update on social media Nicola said she has had lots of “lovely visitors” from family and friends, including Tina Cook, Brett and Sarah Bullimore, Lucinda Green, Pippa Funnell, William Fox-Pitt, team vet Liz Brown and Piggy March.

“Lucinda Green painted my toes to cheer me up when I see them and to remind me of her,” said Nicola, adding her congratulations to Piggy, who competed Nicola’s ride Coolparks Sarco at Bramham International Horse Trials last weekend.

“I thought they looked fabulous – and what a great start to their partnership,” she said.

Nicola also shared a video, in which she can be seen sitting outside in a chair, thanking everyone “so much for their fabulous support”, including cards, letters, and messages.

“It’s just been so overwhelming and made us all feel so special,” she said.

“I’m in the chair for the third time this week, which is really exciting. It’s lovely to be sitting up and actually see what people are wearing on their feet and see a little bit more of the ward.”

Nicola said she is doing “really well”.

“My legs have always been quite good so I’m very grateful for that. I think my head is as thick as it usually is so that’s pretty normal, thankfully!’ she said. “Excuse my hair and the lack of make-up, but who cares, we’re in hospital and that’s just the way it is.

“My right hand is getting so much better so I can give you a little wave. My left arm is slowly improving also.”

Nicola said she is on a “long road”, but she thinks there is “light at the end of the tunnel”.

“Perhaps not competing at top level any more, but certainly I’ll hopefully still be involved in the sport somehow. I can’t wait to get strong enough and get out of here and see you all again soon,” she said.

“Thank you all again for your encouragement, it’s been so kindly received.”

