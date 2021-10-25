King’s Troop horse who made silver screen debut in Downton Abbey film retires





A gelding who served in The King’s Troop and enjoyed a silver screen appearance in the Downton Abbey film has retired to the Horse Trust.

Bacchus served in The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery for 13 years as a wheel in D sub-section’s gun team. During his career he took part in events including The Queen’s Birthday Parades, royal salutes in Hyde Park and Green Park, and state visits. He also participated in musical drives at Royal Windsor Horse Show and the Royal Welsh Show.

A spokesman for the Horse Trust said Bacchus, better known by his nickname Dinky, also enjoyed “extra-curricular activities” including hunting, tent-pegging and Pony Club mounted games.

“He also has a claim to fame as he participated in the filming of the Downton Abbey movie, released in 2019,” he said.

The gelding has retired to the Horse Trust aged 17, owing to lameness issues. He reunites with former colleague Serendipity, who retired to the charity last year.

“As Dinky’s name suggests he isn’t the tallest of our military residents, standing at 15.2hh. We look forward to getting to know him more,” said the spokesman.

Another new resident to join the Horse Trust is carriage driving pony Albert, who has retired after 10 years with the Riding for the Disabled’s Ascot Driving Group.

“He had a lovely flowing trot and was often selected as the lead pony in the group, covering more distance than others. Albert also taught some of the coaches to drive and he was incredibly well liked by all his drivers,” said the Horse Trust spokesman.

“He was also used to help a lady with dementia, who used to carriage drive. She worked with him doing stable management and taking him in hand to the field. He was very patient and happy standing while she had therapy with a horse.”

