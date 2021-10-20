‘The finish line is in sight’: major step in Park Lane Stables’ mission to secure Teddington home





Park Lane Stables has taken a major step forward in its mission to buy its Teddington home, following a turbulent year.

The London charity riding school, which is also a Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA) and Pony Club centre, raised more than £1m in an effort to secure its base earlier this year, but negotiations hit choppy waters in the spring. This led to the temporary relocation of the charity to Richmond, while it sought a permanent base.

But news today (20 October) brings new signs of hope that Park Lane Stables may yet return “home to Teddington”.

“We have agreed a price for the Park Lane Stables site, and the funds are with our solicitor to proceed to exchange,” states an update from the charity.

“This has proved a far more complex process than we could have anticipated and, while we hoped for a swift conclusion having agreed a price, several technical issues beyond our control need to be resolved before we can exchange.

“But we are being reassured that the finish line is in sight and hope soon to be in a position to confirm that we have completed and will be returning home to Teddington.”

The statement added: “Earlier this year we reminded ourselves: ‘Don’t fear the storm for the rainbow is never far behind’. Since then we have had our sights firmly set on the rainbow, and on coming home to Teddington as the owners of our home. That day should be with us soon.”

RDA chief executive Ed Bracher said that Park Lane Stables’ trustees and centre manager Natalie O’Rourke have the “full support” of RDA UK as they continue to strive for the very best outcome for their riders and carriage drivers.

“The complexities of this purchase – and the need to ensure a secure future for the group – have inevitably led to a more drawn-out process, but we want to thank all those involved who are working flat out to make this happen,” added Mr Bracher.

Neil Rodford, chair of Park Lane Stables trustees, said he wishes to “place on record our thanks for everyone’s continued support”.

“As trustees this is a cause close to all our hearts, and we remain committed to Natalie’s original goal to buy the Park Lane property and provide a secure future for all who depend on the services we provide,” he said.

“It’s never possible to predict the twists and turns of any legal process and this has had more than its fair share. I want to place on record our thanks for everyone’s continued support.”

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.