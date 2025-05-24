‘Thank you for giving us a future’: at-risk riding centre that changes lives saved by supporters





A riding centre that has changed lives but was facing closure has “achieved the extraordinary” – thanks to its many supporters.

H&H reported that Clwyd Special Riding Centre, north Wales, which offers riding, driving, hippotherapy and access to horses for people with additional needs and their families, was facing closure unless £365,000 could be found. The centre was then given a “vital lifeline” that allowed it to extend its fundraising deadline to this week, but it was not out of the woods at that point.

“What once seemed impossible has now become a reality, thanks to the kindness, support and hard work of so many,” a spokesperson for the centre said..

“The much-loved centre, which has provided life-changing equine therapy and activities for people with disabilities and additional needs for 43 years, launched a Crowdfunder campaign on 24 April to secure its future. Now, with a remarkable recent pledge from a local businessperson securing the reduced target of £300,000, they are delighted to confirm that the future of the centre is secure.”

Trustee Victoria Everall, daughter of centre founder Anne Sopwith said all at the school are “overwhelmed”.

“What felt impossible just a few weeks ago has become reality thanks to the kindness, belief and generosity of so many,” she said. “The support has been humbling, from single donations to major pledges, sharing our story or simply talking about Clwyd Special Riding Centre, every act of kindness has made the difference. Words will never be enough to express our gratitude to you all. We also owe huge thanks to the team behind the scenes who have helped steer this campaign with professionalism, passion and care.”

The centre has 12 equines, and hosts three Riding for the Disabled Association groups. It is also part of the British Horse Society’s Changing Lives Through Horses scheme, but rising costs means its ability to provide its services was in doubt.

Ed Reeves from Cariad Investments and Moneypenny, who helped “close the final gap in funding”, said: “As locals with deep ties to Wrexham and north Wales and a lifelong love of horses, this cause resonated strongly with us. But it’s the dedication of the staff and volunteers, and the impact they have on so many lives, that truly inspired us to act. We are delighted to give money as we recognise the time and commitment that everyone gives at the centre. That time is the most valuable, expensive and irreplaceable gift of all. So we are proud to play a small role in helping you continue this incredible mission.”

The spokesperson added, to supporters: “Thank you for giving us a future.”

