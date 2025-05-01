



A riding centre that has touched the lives of thousands of people has been granted a lifeline at the 11th hour after facing imminent closure.

Clwyd Special Riding Centre, in North Wales, was founded 40 years ago and provides riding, carriage driving, hippotherapy and access to horses for people with additional needs and their families. It is not out of the woods yet, but the backing will give it welcome breathing room.

It is home to 12 equines, hosts three Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA) groups, is part of the British Horse Society Changing Lives Through Horses scheme, and also offers holidays at its 18-bed accommodation with full disabled access.

Rising costs meant that it faced an uncertain future. Its doors were set to close for good on today (1 May), unless £365,000 could be raised.

A statement from the centre yesterday (30 April) said that it has “been offered a vital lifeline” that will allow it to remain open for the next two months, with all sessions continuing as planned.

“We know how uncertain the past week has been, and we are so grateful for the patience, resilience, and loyalty shown by our team and community,” added the statement.

“This development also allows us to extend our Crowdfunding campaign deadline to 23 May, giving us more time to raise vital funds and to strengthen the foundation we need for a sustainable future.”

The centre’s crowdfunding page reached more than £80,000 in the space of a week.

“The original £365,000 target was set to cover a full year of core running costs – a figure we still need to work towards to build financial resilience and prevent a return to crisis mode in a few months’ time,” said the announcement.

“This extended window gives us the time and space to plan – but it is vital that we maintain the momentum we have built.”

Centre manager Sophia Greenwell told H&H that “every penny counts”.

“We are incredibly grateful for every penny and we know that it will benefit lives and can be life changing,” she said.

“We know that every penny will help a family, a person, an individual, a group… it’s really important. Every one of us wants to keep the gates open.”

The centre has waitlists for its services, and its influence also stretches beyond those it directly serves. Clwyd Special Riding Centre is a place where families can come to enjoy time together – accompanying a loved one on foot for a hack around the track, for example.

The centre held an open day on Monday (28 April) and Ms Greenwell said it was wonderful to have such community support.

“It would be absolutely tragic if we have to close,” she said. “We see the joy it brings.”

