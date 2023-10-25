What’s next at Keysoe, and other things the horse world is talking about





1. Keysoe’s vision for the future

Keysoe International has unveiled its masterplan for the future, to provide top-class training facilities for riders at all levels, alongside projects that support the local community, including a professional therapy and wellbeing centre and a large cafe that caters for all. While owner and CEO Sarah Stoute has already made considerable improvements to the site, the planned next steps in the redevelopment extend far beyond what has gone before. Although providing the best training facilities for equestrians remain at the heart of the plan, Mrs Stoute said: “The future’s more than just riders.”

2. The cost of saving homes from floods

More than 250 acres of land owned by Bransby Horses remains under water as a result of Storm Babet. The charity has an agreement with the Environment Agency that allows it to use Bransby’s grazing land to divert flood water that could put houses at risk in Lincoln. Despite some drier weather, the floods have kept rising, Bransby said, and it is estimated that 40% of its land is under water. A spokesman said: “Bransby Horses works very closely with the Environment Agency to reduce flooding in Lincoln by using its grazing land as flood plains, but sadly it receives no funding or compensation for this. The impact of the flooding will be an additional cost coming at an already difficult economic time.”

3. Are you ready for Pau five-star?

As we are just catching our breath after Austin O’Connor’s brilliant victory at the Maryland five-star last week, eyes of eventing fans are turning to France for the final five-star of the year. The Pau Horse Trials entries look particularly strong this year, with 23 of the 62 horses set to come forward piloted by British riders. Horse & Hound’s Becky Murray will be on site throughout the event, bringing readers all the news as it happens, starting with pictures of the cross-country challenge set by Pierre Michelet later today.

